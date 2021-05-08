Book Launch: Theory of Colours by J. W. Goethe

Mon 17 May 2021, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Colours have always been of central interest, and of practical interest for artists in particular. Representatives of the Renaissance such as Leon Battista Alberti (1404-1472) and Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519) studied colours in detail and suggested, among other things, a hierarchy of colors. Issac Newton (1643-1727) and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s (1749-1832) approached the topic as a phenomenon of natural science. Newton published about colours in 1665. The next moist influential publication was Goethe’s “Farbenlehre (Theory of Colours) in 1810.

A translation into the Vietnamese language has been prepared by Ngụy Hữu Tâm and Trần Vinh and published by Fine Arts Publishing House in March 2021. At the book launch two main speakers will give an orientation about the contemporary value of Goethe’s (1749-1832) “Farbenlehre (Theory of Colours).

Speakers

Dang Thi Bich Ngan (*1959)

is Director and Editorial Director of Fine Arts Publishing House. She holds a Master of Science in Art Education from Montréal University, Québec, Canada (1998) and is member of the executive committee of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

Le Huy Van (*1943)

graduated in Industrial Design from the College of Fine Arts and Design Burg Giebichenstein Halle, Germany in 1970. He was the former Vice Rector of Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts; he is a member of the Arts Council specializing in Decoration and MTUD Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

Follow updates on event’s page.