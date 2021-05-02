Brazil Film Week

10 – 14 May 2021

National Cinema Center

87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

* Free tickets can be picked up at the National Cinema Center from 05 May 2021

Trinta

Director: Paulo Machline

Year: 2014

Genre: Biografia/Biography/Tiểu sử

Duration: 01 hour 32 mins

Screening: 10 May 2021, 08 pm

A cinebiography of the famous Brazilian carnival designer Joãosinho Trinta, the film recounts the story of his life from the 1960´s, when he moved from the northeast State of Maranhão to Rio de Janeiro to become a dancer, until 1974, when he took up the position of art director of the “Acadêmicos do Salgueiro”, a traditional samba school in Rio de Janeiro. From anonymity to celebrity, “Trinta” depicts the friendship and the fall-out between Joãosinho Trinta and the artist Fernando Pamplona, as well as the prejudice that he has endured from his own family and the jealousy that he has aroused within the samba school.

Buddies

Director: Marcelo Galvão

Year: 2012

Genre: Drama

Duration: 01 hour 34 minss

Screening: 11 May 2021, 20:00

Stallone, Aninha and Márcio were good friends who used to live together in an institution for persons with down syndrome. One day, they decide to run away to pursue their dreams. Inspired by the movies of the institute´s video library, they steal the car of an old gardener. The media starts to cover their story and the police assigns two clumsy officers to find them. The three of them will live a great adventure, full of unforgettable moments.

Rio 2096: A Story of Love and Fury

Dirrector: Luiz Bolognesi

Year: 2013

Gnere: Animation

Duration: 01 hour 14 mins

Screening: 12 May 2021, 20:00

A man who is almost 600 years old lives through the history of Brazil while pursues the resurrection of his beloved Janaína. He faces the battles between the tupinambá and the tupiniquim indigenous communities before the arrival of the Portuguese. He also participates in the Balaiada, a rebellion that took place in the 19th century, and in the resistance movement against the military dictatorship, in the 1970s . In a futuristic 2096, he finally engages in a war over water.

Jules and Dolores

Director: Caíto Ortiz

Year: 2016

Genre: Comedy

Duration: 01 hour 30 mins

Screeing: 13 May 2021, 20:00

Peralta is a simple real-estate agent who is under a lot of strain. His girlfriend Dolores gives him an ultimatum, threatening to leave him if he does not marry her. Moreover, creditors start to collect his debts, which have piled up quickly. When everything seems lost, he comes up with a plan to solve all of his problems. With help from his friend Borracha, a not so clever guy, Peralta decides to steal the Jules Rimet World Cup Trophy from a safe box of the Brazilian Football Confederation. The film is inspired by the true theft of the Jules Rimet Trophy, which took place in 1983.

Nise: The Heart of Madness

Dirrector: Roberto Berliner

Year: 2015

Genre: Biography

Duration: 01 hour 46 mins

Screening: 14 May 2021, 20:00

Cinebiography of the Brazilian psychiatrist Nise da Silveira. In the 1950´s, opposing to the mainstream schizophrenia treatment at the time, Nise is alienated from the other doctors of the psychiatric hospital in which she works, in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, and tasked with reorganizing the institution’s abandoned occupational-therapy sector. She develops, then, a new approach to care for her patients, based on love and art.