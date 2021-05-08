Craft your visual story

Sat 15 May 2021, 01:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Following the creative process of Punk Dragon’s Storybox, learn how to create your own 3D visual story. Bring your personal pictures (or use the provided ones) and transform them into a unique work. First, you will choose your inspirational background among three photos. The scenery will be the starting point to imagine your story. Using cut-outs techniques, Punk Dragon will guide you to work on composition and perspective. You will discover how to display pictures in a unique way, reveal the beauty out of everyday life, then go back home with an original craft design.

*This event takes place as part of Photo Hanoi ‘21, a month-long program initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace that aims to boost public engagement with different aspects of photography.

