Day tour to Lai Xa Photography village

Sun 16 May 2021, 10 am – 03 pm

Lai Xa Photography Village, Hoai Duc district

Registration Link

From the organizer:

Located on the skirt of Hanoi, Lai Xa is home to two wonderful private museums: Nguyen Van Huyen Museum and Lai Xa Photography Museum. The former chronicles the life and career of Nguyen Van Huyen, the very first Minister of Education in Vietnam, whose personal story intertwined with national history. The latter pays homage to the development of studio photography in the 20th century, which emerged here in the once agricultural Lai Xa village. The tour will take participants through hundreds of photographs, objects, and documents in both museums, guided by the founder himself – Dr. Nguyen Van Huy.

*This event takes place as part of Photo Hanoi ‘21, a month-long program initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace that aims to boost public engagement with different aspects of photography.

