Call for proposals: Performing Antigone in Autumn-2021

Deadline: 15 June 2021

From Goethe Institut:

The symposium on ANTIGONE brought together theater directors, actors, actresses, composers, stage designers, illustrators, video artists, writers, translators, philologists, social scientists. Several presentations and discussions demonstrated that there is more than one way to make ANTIGONE in our time.

The Goethe-Institut is now calling for proposals to support performances based on Sophocles ANTIGONE. The maximum support is for eight innovative performances with 200 Mio. VND each (including taxes). The performances (stage, music, puppet etc.) should be realized between mid-October and the end of November 2021.

Please send your application to [email protected] by June 15, 2021.

You can use these documents:

– To develop a coherent conceptual idea and innovative ideas (DOCX, 14 kB)

– Budget Plan (XLSX, 23 kB)

Follow updates on event’s page.