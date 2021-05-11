29 – 30 May 2021, 09:30 am – 06:00 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

The intensive two-day zine making workshop will instruct participants to turn their photographs into a publication. Under the mentorship of Matca and Dang Thanh Long, founder of independent publisher inpages, participants will learn how to edit their work, design a layout, and make a mini book from a single page.

*This event takes place as part of Photo Hanoi ‘21, a month-long program initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace that aims to boost public engagement with different aspects of photography.

300,000 VND/pax, maximum 15

