2021

From the organizer:

Á Space is delighted to announce Animal Marathon, a new series of art events that will be held on the last weekend of every month, running throughout 2021.

“Animal Marathon Series” aims to introduce, practice, and develop performance art and experiments with space, open stage, contemporary experiments with sounds, lighting and interactive installation. Our goal is to celebrate and promote young, emerging, and experienced artists alike. The program welcomes proposals from independent artists, collectives and curators. Chosen applications will be discussed in further details about financial budget, technical requirements, ideas or formats with our board of curators.

There is an open submission policy for this programme running throughout the year, with the hope of coming together to nourish the contemporary art community in Vietnam. Applicants are welcome to send out proposals with your preferred schedule (by month). We will then coordinate and arrange your schedule accordingly. Please send your applications through our email at [email protected]

Applications can be written in Vietnamese or English. There are no age or nationalities restrictions. We are looking forward to working with you all.

Due to the complicated situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Hanoi, we are currently only accepting applications, the final schedule of “Animal Marathon” will be notified directly to the selected candidates based on the latest situations. Artists and curators, please do send your resume to us in advance so that a suitable and earliest timeline can be arranged.