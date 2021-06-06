Famlab Open Session – Liberation Radio: Beyond Vietnam

02 pm – 04 pm (UK) / 08 pm – 10 pm (VN)

Sat 12 June 2021

From British Council:

Liberation Radio: Beyond Vietnam is an live online event linking Hanoi, Stockholm and the UK with discussions and a live performance exploring a little-known story from the war in Vietnam – the story of US military deserters who put down their weapons and took to the airwaves.

This online event will discuss the LIBERATION RADIO audio-visual installation by artist/filmmaker Esther Johnson, sound artist Nhung Nguyễn, and historian Matthew Sweet currently on display at the Manzi Exhibition Space in Hanoi, and will allow audience members across the globe to experience the film component of the installation, hear a live performance developed from elements of the project audio, and participate in a Q&A with one of the US military deserters whose experiences in the 1960s and ’70s were the inspiration for the work.

Manzi Exhibition Space

2 Ngõ Hàng Bún

Ba Đình, Hà Nội

The installation and event are funded by FAMLAB (Film, Archives and Music Lab) Fund as part of the British Council’s Heritage of Future Past project in Vietnam.

