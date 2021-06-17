Concert Music of the 20th Century – Concert No. 4

Mon 28 June 2021, 07 pm

the concert will be broadcast live via Facebook Goethe-Institut Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The concert series introduces compositions of the 20th and 21st centuries by important living or deceased world-famous composers: a stage of unlimited creativity, rich and extremely diverse developments of different musical colors and composition techniques. The performers are soloists and lecturers at the music academy and at the Inspirito School of Music.

The 4th show of the 20th century concert series will continue to take the audience through a journey of drastic transformation and of the musical languages. The whole program promises to be a colorful picture with different styles from many different countries. Starting with Medtners musical style which is strongly influenced by the Romantic tradition, and expanding to very special creations and languages written for the piano by Barber, Ligeti, Ornstein or Japanese composer Toshio Hosokawa. The soloists of this concerts will in addition explore how modern composers exploit different technique of composing and performing on other instruments such as Oboe, Trumpet, Viola, and Percussion or even on a Toy Piano with works by Goldmann, Vizutti, Hindemith, David Lang and Cangelosi.

Musicians

Hoang Ho Thu (*1994)

Graduated with Master degree in piano performance from the Liszt Ferenc academy, Budapest. She has won numerous awards at international music competitions for solo piano as well as chamber music. She currently teaches at the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, Inspirito School of Music and participates in the monthly concert series of Schubert in a Mug.

Patcharaphan Khumprakob (*1992)

After studying piano and viola at the College of Music of Mahidol University in Thailand, she obtained her Bachelor degree in viola performance at Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music with Zhang Manchin and her Master degree in Viola performance at Mozarteum Salzburg with William Coleman. She performed at many well-known music festivals and has been awarded numerous international prizes at music competitions. She is presently serving as associate principal viola of Sun Symphony Orchestra Hanoi and teaches Chamber Music at Inspirito School of Music.

Nguyen Hong Linh (*1998)

Is currently studying Piano at Vietnam National Academy of Music, under the guidance of Dao Trong Tuyen. She also works as a teaching assistant at the Inspirito School of Music.

Le Duc Anh (*2001)

Is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance at Webster University, St. Louis, USA. He is working as a music instructor and performer at Inspirito School of Music.

Yuki Urushihara (*1990)

Graduated from the University for music and theater Rostock, Germany. He has performed in many orchestras such as Tokyo Junior Philharmonic Orchestra, Asian Youth Orchestra, Staatsoper Berlin, Orchestra Akademie of Norddeutsche Philharmonic Rostock. He currently works at the Sun Symphony Orchestra and teaches trumpet and ensemble at the Inspirito School of Music.

Hoang Manh Lam (*1985)

Studied oboe at Vietnam National Academy of Music with Ngo Phuong Dong and continued his further studies with Peter Smith at Temple University, Philadelphia, USA. He has performed as member of numerous orchestras such as Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Internationale Junge Orchesterkademie (Germany). He is currently teaching oboe at Vietnam National Academy of Music, and Chamber Music at Inspirito School of Music; he serves as associate principal oboe of Sun Symphony Orchestra.

Kyle Acuncius (*1986)

Holds percussion performance degrees from the Interlochen Arts Academy, the Eastman School of Music (B.M.), Indiana University (M.M.) and two degrees from the University of Michigan (M.M.-Chamber Music & Specialist in Music). Kyle is currently Principal Timpanist with the Sun Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi. Prior to his appointment in Vietnam, he held the position of principal timpanist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and served as instructor and coordinator of the percussion program at Mahidol University’s College of Music in Bangkok. Kyle is a proud endorser of Zildjian Cymbals, Black Swamp Percussion and JG Percussion.

Pho Duc Hoang (*1990)

Obtained his Bachelor degree in Music Composition at Boston Conservatory, Berklee College of Music in 2015 and his Master degree in Music Composition at South Florida University in 2018. He has been studying under the guidance of famous teachers such as Baljinder Sekhon, Paul Reller, Marti Epstein, Curtis Hughes and Jan Swafford. His music varies from instrumental to electric music, exploring new sound colors and expression, delivering unique and impressive impact to audience.

Luu Duc Anh (*1990)

Graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Conservatory of Liege, Belgium and the Malmo Academy of Music, Sweden. He has won many international awards, performed in many countries around the world as well as played with many orchestras such as Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, London Chamber Orchestra, Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh City Opera and Opera Orchestra, Liege Symphony Orchestra, … He currently teaches at the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, is co-founder of Maestoso and Inspirito School of Music.

