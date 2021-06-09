Open Call for Virtual Exhibition “Creative Economy for Sustainable Development: Let’s Connect!”

Deadline: 18 June 2021

From the organizer:

Calling all creative industry players: Let’s Connect!

On the sideline of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) ECOSOC 2021, the Government of Indonesia will hold a Virtual Exhibition for International creative players on 09 – 11 July 2021 under the theme “Creative Economy for Sustainable Development: Let’s Connect!”

In addition to serving as a multi-stakeholder platform of the creative economy sector to share their best practices, this event is also aimed at implementing the UNGA Resolution A/RES/74/198 that declared 2021 as the “International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.”

You can participate in this virtual exhibition by sending your videos. There are two categories of videos that you can submit:

– For the Aspiration Hall

A max. 3 minutes amateur video about participants’ insight regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the creative economy, efforts made to rejuvenate the creative economy, or policy recommendation for a thriving creative economy.

– For the Reach Out Hall

A max. 5 minutes video to promote your business and collaboration opportunities to international partners, buyers, and communities.

Participants:

All creative players from 17 sub-sectors are eligible to participate (architecture, interior design, visual communication design, product design, fashion, film & animation, photography, craft, culinary, music, game development, application, publishing, advertisement, performing arts, fine arts, and television and radio)

Technical Video Requirement:

– Format: .mp4

– Size: minimum 720p: 1280×720

– Delivered in English, or with English subtitle

Submission:

Please submit your video here

Send your creative videos and let’s connect!