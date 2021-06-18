P.A.S Festival 2021 (Digital)

18 – 20 June 2021, 08 pm

From the organizer:

Since its first edition at La Cinémathèque in May 2015, P.A.S Festival takes place every year in different theatres in Hanoi: Nhà hát Kịch Việt Nam (Vietnam National Drama Theatre), Nhà hát Nhạc Vũ Kịch Việt Nam (Vietnam Opera and Ballet Theatre)… The vocation of the P.A.S. Festival is to create a place and a time for multicultural artistic exchange between the different actors of the performing arts present in Vietnam and South-East Asia.

To ensure the safety of our ATH Community during the current Covid situation, P.A.S Festival will be switched to online on P.A.S YouTube Channel to help keep everyone motivated with fun, uplifting and enjoyable moments.