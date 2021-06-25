ReConnect: Listening to What’s Left… and More to Come

Mon 05 July 2021, 07 pm

Livestream qua Goethe-Institut Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Cedrik Fermont (Germany) and Nhung Nguyen (Vietnam). In collaboration with audio contributors and translators.

Both artists met in Hanoi in 2019. Already in 2016 Nhung Nguyen was featured in Cedrik Fermont and Dimitri della Faille’s book, “Not your world music: Noise in South East Asia”.

This new project is a joint effort between the two artists in order to explore the possibilities of virtual collaboration, diversity of soundscapes, and people’s experience around the world. The two artists are interested in soundscapes in cultural context as well in electro-acoustic music and sound art. For this project, they will utilize their personal field recording archives recorded during the pandemic-lockdown periods in both countries and use them as a starting point for both the research and the production of the performance. The research project will include a series of interviews with people in Germany and Vietnam about their personal experience with the soundscapes around them, especially during the pandemic period and how to cope with the current lockdown situation. The approach will be either live or online interviews in Vietnam and Germany in order to collect short voice notes. The responses will be translated and used as a reference and audio material for the performance.

Musicians

Cedrik Fermont (*1972), alias Kirdec

Born in Zaire (Congo, DR) and now based in Berlin, Germany, Cedrik Femont aka Kirdec has been involved since the late 1980s in the electronic and experimental music network, including audio works for video, theatre and choreography, essays and lectures. He runs Syrphe, a platform (label, radio show, concert promoter, etc.) dedicated to electronic and experimental music from Asia and Africa.

Nhung Nguyen (*1998)

Nhung Nguyen is an emerging Vietnamese sound artist currently based in Hanoi, experimenting across a range of left-field aesthetics and expressions. Since 2014 Nhung has been making works under the moniker Sound Awakener and collaborated with international labels. In addition to her solo work, Nhung has collaborated with artists from various other disciplines, often adding audio elements to visual experiences.

Follow updates on event’s page.