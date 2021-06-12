SiaM vol 8: Il Barroco

Mon 14 June 2021, 08 pm

The term “Baroque” is now widely used to represent an era, an artistic style which includes architecture, music, painting, sculpture and other arts from the early 1600s until around 1750. However, in the context of music during that time, did you know that this term “Baroque” was used mainly as a criticism, to describe anything that is odd, unusual, going against traditional artistic rules? In a written review published in May 1734, an anonymous critic used “Baroque” to describe an opera of Rameau, complaining that the music lacked coherent melody, was filled with unremitting dissonances, constantly changed key and meter. Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who was a musician and noted composer as well as philosopher, made a very similar observation in 1768: “Baroque music is that in which the harmony is confused, and loaded with modulations and dissonances. The singing is harsh and unnatural, the intonation difficult, and the movement limited…” Not until the year 1919, the term “Baroque” was used as it is intended nowadays.

SiaM vol. 8 will bring you back to the root of Baroque music, Italy during the early 17th century; thus the name for vol. 8 is “il Barroco” or Italian Baroque. You will be enjoying different compositional styles, for various instrumental combinations, from solo, duo to trio; by notable Italian Baroque composers such as Domenico Scarlatti, Antonio Vivaldi, Domenico Gabrielli, Giuseppe Tartini. Besides, the program also includes the famous keyboard concerto in F major by J. S. Bach which wonderfully captures the Italian spirit.

Artists:

Nguyễn Duy Long (bassoon) (guest artist)

Hsin-Chiao Liao (piano)

Phan Đỗ Phúc (cello)

Patcharaphan Khumprakob (viola)

Hoàng Hồ Thu (piano)

Fundraising call for campaingn Be Strong Việt Nam

In the current situation where Vietnam is trying its best to fight off the pandemic, SiaM is hosting our vol. 8 concert online and completely free of charge, with the wish to spread the much needed hope and positivity. Also, SiaM team will use this opportunity to call for support toward a meaningful campaign “Be Strong Vietnam” which has been run by Sống Foundation. Our team hopes we can all join hands to act, to give each other strength and love, and to defeat this pandemic together.

Sống Foundation will grateful accept your financial support from 12 am, 08 June, til 12 am, 21 June. The entire amount raised during this period will be used to provide emergency support of essential medical tools and equipment to all the local medical centers which are facing tremendous stress and difficulty due to the pandemic.

Please send your support to the following account:

Account name: QUY HO TRO PT CONG DONG SONG BEN VUNG

Account number: 0541000323368

Bank: Vietcombank, Chương Dương branch

Transaction content: Siam – Name – Phone number

After you have made the transfer, you will receive a confirmation message from the Foundation. You can view the list of all the support, updated daily here

Thank you so much, and looking forward to seeing you all soon next Monday!

