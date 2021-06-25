UNESCO Calls for National Expert in the Film Sector

Application deadline: 15 July 2021

From the organizer:

UNESCO Office in Viet Nam is looking for a national expert to conduct a research in the film sector.

This research, within the framework of the E-MOTIONS Project: “Mobilizing film professionals for regional cooperation”, is expected to provide a situation analysis of the film sector in Viet Nam, with the aim of improving the understanding of activities to support filmmakers’ capacity building and activities connecting domestic filmmakers with their ASEAN peers, the cinema support funds, as well as highlighting the top priorities to enable a favorable environment for film professionals to exert their creativity as well as keep up with the growing film industry internationally.

The individual consultant will:

– Work in a team with UNESCO Project Officer to develop a research outline, collect the data and further information for the research;

– Conduct an analysis of the domestic film sector with the collected data/information, highlight (i) activities to support filmmakers’ capacity building and activities connecting domestic filmmakers with their ASEAN peers (ii) the cinema support funds (iii) these activities in Asian countries with booming film industries and (iv) opportunities for Vietnam’s film industry to exchange, learn and grow stronger.

If you have difficulty with the on-line application, please do not hesitate to contact Ms Nguyen Hong Giang, Culture Program Officer, UNESCO Office in Viet Nam at email: [email protected]