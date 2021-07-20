20th Century Music Concert Series: No. 5

Mon 12 July 2021, 08 pm

Livestream on Facebook Goethe-Institut Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The concert series introduces compositions of the 20th and 21st centuries by important living or deceased world-famous composers: a stage of unlimited creativity, rich and extremely diverse developments of different musical colors and composition techniques. The performers are soloists and lecturers at the music academy and at the Inspirito School of Music.

The 5th concert of the series is dedicated to two important contemporary composers, who recently passed away, Frederic Rzewski (13 Apr 1938 – 26 June 2021) and Louis Andriessen (06 June 1939 – 01 July 2021).

Musicicans

Kyle Acuncius (*1986)

percussion performance degrees from the Interlochen Arts Academy, the Eastman School of Music (B.M.), Indiana University (M.M.) and two degrees from the University of Michigan (M.M.-Chamber Music & Specialist in Music). Kyle is currently Principal Timpanist with the Sun Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi. Prior to his appointment in Vietnam, he held the position of principal timpanist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and served as instructor and coordinator of the percussion program at Mahidol University’s College of Music in Bangkok. Kyle is a proud endorser of Zildjian Cymbals, Black Swamp Percussion and JG Percussion.

Le Duc Anh (*2001)

is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance at Webster University, St. Louis, USA. He is working as a music instructor and performer at Inspirito School of Music.

Luu Duc Anh (*1990)

graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Conservatory of Liege, Belgium and the Malmo Academy of Music, Sweden. He has won many international awards, performed in many countries around the world as well as played with many orchestras such as Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, London Chamber Orchestra, Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh City Opera and Opera Orchestra, Liege Symphony Orchestra, … He currently teaches at the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, is co-founder of Maestoso and Inspirito School of Music.

Phó Đức Hoàng (*1990)

obtained his Bachelor degree in Music Composition at Boston Conservatory, Berklee College of Music in 2015 and his Master degree in Music Composition at South Florida University in 2018. He has been studying under the guidance of famous teachers such as Baljinder Sekhon, Paul Reller, Marti Epstein, Curtis Hughes and Jan Swafford. His music varies from instrumental to electric music, exploring new sound colors and expression, delivering unique and impressive impact to audience.

Phan Đỗ Phúc (*1990)

graduated his Bachelor at Luther College in 2011 and obtained his Master in 2015 and his Doctoral degree in 2020 in Cello performance under the guidance of Professor Colin Carr. Has been invited as guest principal cello of various orchestras in the United States and of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. He is presently principal Cello of Sun Symphony Orchestra Vietnam, teaches and serves as head of chamber music and orchestral department at Inspirito School of Music. He is co-founder of Glanz String Quartet and the Schubert in a Mug concert and music talk series in Hanoi.

Nguyen Phu Sơn

graduated in Composition from the National Academy of Music in Vietnam. He later graduated Orchestral Conducting with conductor Stefan Blunier and also studying Cembalo with cembalist Miklos Spanyi at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Mannheim, Germany. He is the co-founder of Maestoso, teacher of Orchestral conducting and ancient music performance at Inspirito School of Music. He has collaborated and performed with orchestras such as Baden-Badener Philharmonie, Württembergische Philharmmonie Reutlingen, Stuttgarter Philharmmonie, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz, Mannheimer Kollegium Musicum, Medea Orchester, Sinfonieorchester der Musikhochschule Mannheim, State Opera Plovdiv Bulgaria…

Nguyen Duy Long (*1988)

began his bassoon studies at age 10, as a pupil at the Hanoi Conservatorium of Music. He was accepted into the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on a full scholarship where he completed his Bachelor and Masters of Music. While studying, he has also attended the prestigious Pacific Music Festival in Japan in 2014. Long has moved back to Vietnam from Australia in December 2019 to join the Sun Symphony Orchestra. He is currently teaching at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and the International School of Vietnam.

Nguyen Dang Quan (*1989)

started learning Violin from 9 years old. Graduated Bachelor Degree of Violin by Vietnam National Academy of Music under the instructions of Dr. Nguyen Trong Binh. Participated in Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, SouthEast Asian Youth Orchestra, Vietnam National Opera & Ballet Orchestra, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Sun Symphony Orchestra. Performed in Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Germany. Studying Master of Violin at Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Dương Hồng Thạch (*1990)

After studying piano performance at the Vietnam National Academy of Music with Nguyen Huy Phuong, he continued at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Boris Kraljevic (Serbia). Since his return to Vietnam, he has been teaching piano at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Hoanh Pham (*1991)

is a trumpet player and involved in music productions. He started playing trumpet in 2003 at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He has been working with different orchestras in Hanoi such as the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra and the Rhapsody philharmonic. In 2020 he and his friends from different orchestras created Hanoi Brass Community as a playground for brass lovers in general, including Hanoi Brass Quintet and Hanoi Brass Ensemble. He teaches trumpet at the British Vietnamese International School, British International School and United Nation International School.

Nguyễn Đức Thuận (*1999)

He is studying piano with Nguyen Hoang Phuong at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He is also working at the Inspirito School of Music as teaching assistant.



Yuki Urushihara (*1990)

graduated from the University for music and theater Rostock, Germany. He has performed in many orchestras such as Tokyo Junior Philharmonic Orchestra, Asian Youth Orchestra, Staatsoper Berlin, Orchestra Akademie of Norddeutsche Philharmonic Rostock. He currently works at the Sun Symphony Orchestra and teaches trumpet and ensemble at the Inspirito School of Music.

