Concert: Drifting Intervals

Sat 17 July 2021, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

There are always women who transcend limits to freely express themselves and their creativities. They learn about different cultures and enrich their own experiences to make their life more interesting. “Drifting Intervals” is a music project that includes five female composers/performers. From the idea of artist Lương Huệ Trinh, material in each commissioned composition is the personal outlook of one composer on cultural exchange Vietnam-Germany. Not only that, delicacy and sensitivity of these artists will also be shown in the improvisation section. The concert is performed from Vietnam, Germany, France and Ghana.

Musician

Eva Zöllner

is one of the most active accordionists of her generation and devotes herself to contemporary music. As internationally acclaimed soloist she appears in projects ranging from experimental solo performances to concerts with renowned ensembles. Eva is based in Germany and lives as a nomadic musician, traveling around the world to explore her instrument in different cultures and contexts.

Ngô Trà My

is Đàn Bầu lecturer at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and also one of the well-known Đàn Bầu soloists in Viet Nam. She’s active in different fields, such as teaching, performing, researching traditional, contemporary and experimental music. She is a member of Asia Traditional Music Orchestra, Thang Long traditional music band, New music band MMTM, advisor of the C Asean Consonant Ensemble.

Séverine Ballon

Cellist and composer, deeply engaged in the development of her repertoire, Séverine Ballon’s practice draws as much on key works from the repertory as on her numerous collaborations with composers, working in the intimacy of the fabric of sound. Her solo CD, ‘Solitude’, was released on label Aeon/Outhere in 2015 and her debut-CD as a composer “Inconnaissance” was released on the label All That Dust.

Ute Wassermann (1960)

voice artist, composer, improvisor is internationally known for her many-voiced and extreme vocal sound-language. Her methods to extend the voice include the use of bird whistles, lo-fi electronics, resonators and field recordings. She is engaged in the areas of composition, improvisation and performance and sound art.

Lương Huệ Trinh (1985)

multimedia composer and electronics improviser, started her career in 2010, when she was finishing her Bachelor in major Jazz Piano at Vietnam National Academy of Music. From 2015 to 2018, she was awarded a full scholarship by the German state via German Academic Exchange Service – DAAD to study intensively about multimedia composition, and she earned her excellent master degree in Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hamburg. Numerous interviews, commissions, as well as concerts that Trinh has organised were broadcast on radio, exhibited and performed live on stages in Asia, Europe, Africa and America.

