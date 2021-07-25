Thurs 29 July 2021, 07 pm

The You is a performance project launched in Vietnam in 2020. After two live events, the production was revisited, decomposed and transformed to become an online experience that we are now happy to share in the real and virtual world.

This online launch event allows us to discuss with you, our dear physical and digital friends, the process of transformation from a live performance to a digital interaction. Lots of words and loads of clicks were involved, which was fine, then fun, then a bit interesting, and sometimes boring and now, happily over! So please come celebrate with us and feel welcome with questions for the artists and developer.

Composed as a experiment, The You features the collaboration of Ian Richter (audio), Jo / Ngô Kỳ Duyên (visuals) and Đoàn Thanh Toàn (movement) under the umbrella of Undecided Productions. The online platform was developed with the keen clicks of Khai-Dang-Leo.

You will be notified via email with more details on how to join the event.

For any inquiries please contact: [email protected]

The You is a project kindly supported by the Japan Foundation Vietnam and the Goethe-Institut of Saigon and Hanoi through the project initiatives “Idea Booster” and “Culture Lab (Xuong Van Hoa)”

Ian Richter is an electronic musician, producer, and music therapist who operates through a number of artistic personas.

Having lived in two of the world’s most conflicted regions – South Africa and the Middle East – he’s been exposed to culture through a unique set of circumstances. Growing up in the sleepy surfer town of Durban, he eagerly absorbed the sonic influences offered to him, drawn to both Western and African music.

Moving to Israel offered him the chance to connect to a more active alternative music scene. Tel Aviv proved to be fertile soil, and collaborations with a variety of artists led to playing the local circuit and gaining experience as a live performer. Today, Richter juggles a range of sonic projects, performing in clubs, composing music for contemporary dance, designing sound for film and the visual arts, and producing recorded pieces across a number of genres.

Jo or Ngô Kỳ Duyên is a Saigonese visual artist whose work is associated with moving images, virtual reality, augmented reality, new media and conceptual art. She also leads the “A Space Virtual” project. With the media and design background, she aims to reach more audiences in a stronger narrative form about social justice and sustainability matters with high-tech support and advocate for the creative community to go beyond the traditional mediums.

As a performing artist, Đoàn Thanh Toàn (he him/they them) finds dance at the convergence of community, justice, and feminist queer world-making. All bodies carry histories, intersectional identities, and potential – Toan’s works acknowledge and empower the arrays that the dancing bodies lie on. While focusing on politicized realities, Toan also seeks values in the nature of movements and emotional exchange between the choreographer, dancers, and audience. Toan was trained in Contemporary Indian dance with Ananya Dance Theater, and African-based movement with Brown Spirit Ensemble led by choreographer Patricia Brown. Born and raised in Quang Ngai, Toan is currently based Ho Chi Minh city. Here, they have performed at MoT+++, San Art, and A. Farm in solo performances as well as collaborative projects with other incredible sound, performance, and visual artists.

In addition to performance, Toan also facilitates workshops that foster communal connection through movement and dance. They hope to engage with queer feminist communities in Vietnam through activism and the arts. Toan also works as a project coordinator, facilitator, interpreter, and writer.

