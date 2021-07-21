Workshop From VFMD to VFCD and beyond: What we’ve learnt

Tues 27 July 2021, 10 am – 11:30 am

Online Teams Meeting

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

In this workshop, participants will have a closer look than ever at the “backstage” of VFCD – by who and how – were the key visuals of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design created, and more than that, will get to ask everything about Behalf Studio’s rich design experience.

Target audience: Top 5 contestants of VFCD 2021 Graphic Design Contest: Key Visual & Creative Merchandise; all contestants from the aforementioned contest, graphic design students, young designers; and everyone interested in design and VFCD.

Facilitator: Behalf Studio, creator of the visuals for two editions of the festival: VFMD 2019 and VFCD 2020.

Language: Vietnamese

Benefits:

– The Top 5 contestants will learn from Behalf the creative process for two editions of the festival, and can immediately apply this knowledge to their pitches in the final round.

– All participants will get to “decode” and pose questions on the impressive key visuals of the two editions of the festival – an interesting opportunity to learn about their expertise.

– This workshop is completely free-entry, you just need to sign up via the registration link.

The main agenda of the workshop includes a presentation from Behalf Studio on their process to create the key visual for VFMD and VFCD, followed up with several notices on the creative process, and finally a Q&A for workshop participants.

Note:

– This workshop offers expert support for contestants. This does not affect the selection process of the contest jury.

– Workshop participants should send in their questions in advance for those to be prioritized in the workshop.

Notice when joining the workshop:

– The workshop will take place on Microsoft Teams Meeting.

– To minimize possible technical difficulty, please be online at least 15 minutes early to log in and follow the workshop instructions.

About VFCD Graphic Design Contest 2021: Key Visual & Creative Merchandise

The first graphic design contest for Vietnamese youth hosted by Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021 started from 14th June 2021 to 3rd August 2021. The submission deadline is 18th July 2021. The contest challenges young people aged 18 to 30 to define and express a strong presence for VFCD 2021 with the theme “Creative Future”.

The winning contestant/group will receive a cash prize of 25,000,000 VND (25 million dong), a certificate with the head of the Festival organizers; be presented as the “Creative Partner” of VFCD 2021; and be invited as a speaker for a public talk on their design idea for VFCD 2021.

About Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021 (VFCD 2021) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of audiences online and in-person.

Under the theme Creative Future, the main program of VFCD 2021 taking place in November 2021 will include cultural heritage exploration tours, talks/seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and various online activities discussing the vision, trends, cultural identity and future opportunities for Vietnam’s creative industries.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.