Deadline: 05 Sep 2021

From British Council:

Connections Through Culture (CTC) is a grant programme run by the British Council in the UK and East Asia for the past 16 years to foster international collaborations through arts and culture. The Southeast Asia (SEA) edition of CTC was successfully launched in August 2019, and we have now completed three granting rounds, supporting 34 mobility/online collaborations in 2019 and 38 online collaborations in 2020.

We are delighted to announce that the 4th grant application is open between 6 August – 5 September 2021 and we look forward to receiving your proposals. The primary objective of CTC is to support new connections, exchanges and collaborations between the UK and Southeast Asia that build long-term relationships between artists, cultural professionals, creative practitioners and art and cultural organisations, hubs, networks, and collectives. With global travel in 2021 still highly restricted and uncertain, the CTC grant should be used to develop new and strengthen existing relationships between the UK and Southeast Asia via online/digital means.

The British Council values open, diverse, and inclusive societies and seeks to positively contribute to major global issues like climate change. We strongly encourage applicants, that address themes of equality, diversity, inclusion, or environmental sustainability in their proposals.

Key Dates

– When is the application open? 06 Aug – 5 Sep 2021

– When will the results be out? 30 Sep 2021

– When are the projects to be completed? Latest 28 Feb 2022

Eligible countries

– UK and six Southeast Asia countries:

+ Indonesia

+ Malaysia

+ Myanmar

+ the Philippines

+ Thailand

+ Viet Nam

What are the available grants?

What are the grants for?

The grant should be used to support the process to develop projects with artistic expression or creativity at the core and that will result in collaborative activities including artistic and creative exchange of either skills, knowledge, and practice or the co-production towards new artistic and creative content. Various approaches can be employed such as art residencies, exhibitions, performances and showcases, publications, webinars, and conferences.

Who is NOT eligible to apply?

– Not for academic institutions

– Not for funding bodies

– Not for organisational overheads and general running costs

– Not for Southeast Asian nationals living outside of Southeast Asia

– Not for UK individuals based/living outside of the United Kingdom unless temporarily living but retaining a home address in the United Kingdom and defined by Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs as ‘resident the in the UK’ for tax – see here.

The Notes for Applicants provides essential information for your proposal preparation.

We also invite you to join us in virtual Information Sessions led by each Southeast Asia country teams where you can ask questions and hopefully make some useful connections between 11–13 and 18–20 August 2021 (Viet Nam: 19 August 2021). Please check the Southeast Asia country’s social media for final schedule.

All applications will be in English and are accepted through the Submittable application site.

For more information, send an email to [email protected].