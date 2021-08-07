Connections Through Culture – Information Session

19 Aug 2021, 03:30 pm (VN time) / 09:30 am (UK time)

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Registration link

From British Council:

Connections Through Culture (CTC) is a grant programme run by the British Council in the UK and East Asia for the past 16 years to foster international collaborations through arts and culture. The Southeast Asia (SEA) edition of CTC was successfully launched in August 2019, and we have now completed three granting rounds, supporting 34 mobility/online collaborations in 2019 and 38 online collaborations in 2020.

We are delighted to announce that the 4th grant application is open between 06 August – 05 September 2021 and we look forward to receiving your proposals.

We also invite you to join us in virtual Information Sessions led by the British Council’s Arts an Creative Industries Southeast Asia and Viet Nam team where you can ask questions and hopefully make some useful connections.

Language: English

You will receive a Teams Meeting link to join 24 hours before the start of the session

Follow updates on event’s page.