Information Session – Digital Arts Showcasing 2021

Tues 24 Aug 2021, 02 pm

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Application link

From British Council:

Digital Arts Showcasing 2021 is a small grant programme with the primary aim to support existing Viet Nam – UK artistic collaborations to showcase their work on digital platforms.

The key objectives of this grant programme are:

– to provide financial assistance for artists, cultural and arts professionals, as well as art collectives, networks and organisations from Viet Nam and the UK, who have already collaborated and produced works for showcasing

– to maintain useful exchanges, connections and potentially long-term partnerships between Vietnamese and UK artists, cultural and arts professionals, collectives, networks and organisations.

We are inviting joint proposals by Vietnamese and UK partners. Please submit your proposal(s) by 12 Sep 2021 – for events to be held between Oct 2021 and Feb 2022.

We also invite you to join us in virtual Information Sessions led by the British Council’s Arts team where you can ask questions and hopefully make some useful connections.

Follow updates on event’s page.