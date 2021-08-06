13 – 20 Aug 2021

From the organizer:

“Lưng Chừng” is a project supported by the Goethe Institut as part of the Ignite Creativity Grant in 2021. This project combines the production of an experimental film by Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú and a short film screening organized by Nãi Cinema.

The film, “Bóng Xà Bông”, was made in my attempt to explore and understand how the brain works in terms of constructing stereotypes and processing negative information with the focus on news-generated stereotypes on the LGBTQ community in Việt Nam. In this film, I play a gay superhero that uses his first ever queer memory as his super power to burn down the stereotypes. The film will be released as part of the “Lưng Chừng” screening program.

With this screening program, we want to give the spotlight to a diverse selection of short films/videos made by queer Vietnamese artists. By introducing these personal stories and various approaches to filmmaking, we hope to not only give multiple perspectives into different queer identities but also to facilitate the exploration of artistic expression and to stimulate conversations about gender equality here in Việt Nam.

