Online Film Screening: German Film Week 2021
28 Aug – 18 Sep 2021, 08 pm
Platform
From Goethe Institut:
In the current situation, all of us, wherever we live, have been and are getting used to the “new normal life” that the pandemic has brought.
Staying at home and not going out when there is no need, online learning, working from home have become a familiar part of our lives. However, with the desire to bring moments of relaxation, entertainment and learn about German Culture, the Goethe-Institut has selected four films to introduce to the audience on this occasion.
The films selected are very recently produced and capture the prevailing themes in Germany.
The films will take you to Japan’s Fukushima prefecture after an earthquake in 2011 or to Tyrol in Italy where the stubborn Amelie is dealing with her asthma.
Language: German with Vietnamese subtitles
28 Aug: Too Far Away
04 Sep: The Mover
11 Sep: Greetings from Fukushima
18 Sep: Mountain Miracle
