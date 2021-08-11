Online Premiere: The Long Poem for Boundaries

Premiere: Sat 14 Aug 2021, 08 pm

Duration: 14 – 28 Aug 2021

Premiere on Youtube channel of the Goethe-Institut Vietnam

From Goethe Institut:

Poetry & Performance: CHINH BA

Music: Chinh Ba & Alex Schachner

VJ Artist: Linh Ha, Tong Khanh Ha

Installation: Chinh Ba

Sound equipment: Ếch Ếch Recording Studio

Duration: 40 min

“The long poem for the boundaries” is a confrontation between ideologies that are/being surrounded by walls separating the environment and society, as well as the ideologies. It is made up from sentences, words, from real sounds which my friends sent from the isolated country, from conflicts, from friends confined themselves and recorded the sounds they heard. They are from many parts of the world and Vietnam.

A 40-minute show featuring poetry, experimental music, visuals and a face-to-face space, confronting artists and attendees.

*The show was performed and recorded on August 17th, 2020 as part of the project Culture Lab.

*The video of the performance will be available on the YouTube channel Goethe-Institut Vietnam until 10PM August 28th, 2021.

F R O M T H E B E G I N N I N G . . .

6:00am

I received a message from a friend in Gaza. It was a recording of bombing sounds. Blasting around places where he was staying. It was 2:00am on his side. I asked if he could send me a recording of the sound as he walked through the escape tunnel. He said it was very dangerous.

I start to write about border lines. Things I see do not belong to me. I see them with clear eyes throughout my whole journey. The border lines. I start writing about border lines. The things I see that do not belong to me. Everything is crystal clear throughout the my whole journey.

The boundaries.

Humans build Borders that humans create to stop the attacks. It means they have no way to escape. They fall into their own traps. That’s how I see the world. I see how conflicting it is when people try to create a dream of a heaven without borders, and then trap themselves in it. I see people worship humanism | when someone firesing at the immigrants. I see people around building up surreal walls painted by salivas and whispers, then erase them all at ease, like the way a drop of water vanishes before touching the ground… I see this so manyoften. And I write about me. I write about how I am living, how I am dealing with things I am creating, and seeing them being created. I do not write about the walls | TANGIBLE | being created.

I write about boundaries.

Performance

An event within the context of the project Culture Lab, an initiative by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

