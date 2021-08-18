Vietnam – Myths and Realities

From Goethe Institut:

Myths and tales exist in every community. They create identity, shape self-image, influence perceptions, legitimize power relations or question them. Such narratives exist in and about Vietnam too.

This volume presents historical, political, cultural, scientific and economic myths about Vietnam and questions them: What do they have to do with reality? How do they shape the country, but also the view from outside? What functions do they fulfill – in Vietnam and elsewhere? The eleven articles in this volume explain how such narratives work and aim to contribute to a better understanding of the country.( The book is published in German and Vietnamese only).

Download the book here