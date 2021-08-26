Sat 04 Sep 2021, 10 am – 11 am

Google Meet

Registration form

From the organizer:

The workshop “How to draw a super heroine” is an exciting and instructive community art activity leading to the Drawing Contest “The World Needs Superheroines” hosted by the Embassy of Spain in Vietnam in collaboration with the Vietnamese Women’s Museum. The contest aims to portray, celebrate, and radiate respect for women in all aspects of everyday life – the people who, with their work and actions, have contributed to creating a better life.

The workshop is free of charge and open to everyone who loves art/creativity in Vietnam, with no limit on age or artistic skills.

With the facilitation of artist Vương Nguyễn Thùy Linh from Comicola – a “made in Vietnam” comic brand and publisher, the workshop offer suggestions and detailed instruction on brainstorming and developing ideas, drawing techniques, materials, as well as other instruments to effectively and creatively portray your own “super heroine”.

Note

– The workshop will take place online via Google Meet. The invitation link will be sent to your email before the event.

– To participate in the workshop, you will need to prepare for yourself some basic drawing tools, eg. paper, and pencil/pen to sketch your ideas.

– Workshop participants allow the organizers to use all footage from the event as promotional materials for the contests and other communication activities of the host organization.

About the facilitator

Vương Nguyễn Thùy Linh is studying Studio Art and Linguistics at Dartmouth College, US, where she had three artworks invited for the exhibition. In addition to her expertise in design and communications, she has also had substantial experience facilitating drawing workshops for both adults and children.

The workshop, free of charge and open to all, is hosted by the Embassy of Spain in Vietnam in collaboration with Comicola and Hanoi Grapevine.

Follow updates on event’s page.