Dialogue Series: Seven Days of Creation

10 – 16 Sep 2021

From the organizer:

Coming up from the so-called “seven days of creation” concept, the same entitled dialogue series with the sharing of artists and experts in the creative industry in Vietnam, launching to generate discussions with youth regarding the natural environment as a topic in contemporary arts.

Day 1 – Light:

10 Sep, 03 pm – 05 pm: live webinar

Nguyen Anh Tuan (Art Director – Heritage Space)

-A discussion regarding the role of the creative industry in environmental education/communication; and opportunities for young art practitioners-

Day 2 – Firmanent:

11 Sep, 03 pm – 05 pm: live webinar

Truong Uyen Ly (Director – Hanoi Grapevine) & moderator Đỗ Tường Linh (art curator)

-Stories from journalist Truong Uyen Ly regarding environmental art in the “firmament” of the creative industry in Vietnam; the stories of spotting out artists who practice arts of and for the environment-

Day 3 – Ground & Plants:

12 Sep, 07 pm: content broadcasting

A dialogue between artist Trung Nghia & Mzung Nguyen

-Natural topic and materials in paintings-

Day 4 – Sun & Moon:

13 Sep, 03 pm – 05 pm: live webinar,

artist Mzung Nguyen & moderator Marcus Manh Cuong Vu

-For art-sake or for humans-sake? The contrast elements in multimedia practices-

Day 5 – Animals

14 Sep, 07 pm: content broadcasting,

A dialogues between artist Le Phi Long & Mzung Nguyen

-Natural topic and materials in stages of art practices, from paintings to sitespecific art-

Day 6 – Humans

15 Sep, 03 pm – 05 pm: live webinar,

artist Ưu Đàm Trần Nguyễn

-Sustainability, topics and the cycle of artworks-

Day 7 – Rest

16 Sep, 07 pm: SPECIAL content broadcasting

Le Hong Lam , film critic

