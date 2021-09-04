Premiering: “Please Give Me a Peaceful Breakfast”

Wed 15 Sep 2021, 08 pm

From the organizer:

A collaborative project between Cab Hoian and Dutch choreographer Arthur Kuggelyn.

In this first phase, the dance theater project introduces the process of in-time improvising with the lock down situation in Vietnam during August.

It is worth noting that all the director/choreographer and 8 actors have to work, practice and record on the zoom platform. The project is a face-to-face, an improvisational attitude to the concept of reality, an evocative experience that forces the participating artists to reframe the future of theater and dance.

Production House: CAB Hoian

Director/Choreographer: Arthur KUGGELEYN (Netherlands)

Poem: Chinh Ba

Casts: Huong Dang, Oanh Nguyen, Nhi Luong, Quang Anh, Hoang Anh, Kieu Tran, Oceane Ruggeri

Music: Christian Meyer (Berlin)

Costume: Avana Vietnam

Production Assistant: Ha Vy, Bao Han

