Big Draw Workshop Series – Watercolour painting

Sun 07 Nov 2021, 02 pm – 03:30 pm

Google Meet

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

A watercolor painting session to help you calm down and relax from all the stressful hassle of life, work and study.

The event is part of the workshop series titled Big Draw presented by The Big Draw in collaboration with RMIT University Vietnam, hoping to bring to event participants a useful instrument to learn, be creative and express yourself and help each person to identify the benefits of drawing for themselves.

About The Big Draw

Founded in 2000 by the Guild of St George, The Big Draw is a pioneering visual literacy charity dedicated to raising the profile of drawing as a tool for wellbeing, thought, creativity, social and cultural engagement. The charity leads a diverse programme of advocacy, empowerment and engagement, and is the founder and driving force behind The Big Draw Festival – the world’s biggest celebration of drawing.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.