Copy marathon of Andy Warhol’s Still Life

14:30 – 16:00, Fri 29 Oct 2021, 02:30 pm – 04 pm

Registration link

From the organizer:

Andy Warhol was obsessed with portraying everyday objects, whether drawing women’s shoes and elegant cakes in the 1950s, printing silk screens of Campbell’s Soup Cans and Brillo Boxes in the ’60s, or taking polaroids of hammers, skulls, and crosses in the ’70s and ’80s. According to Warhol, still lifes—especially those showcasing the mundane items of consumer culture—have the ability to connect the masses. “What’s great about this country is that America started the tradition where the richest consumers buy essentially the same things as the poorest,” he explained. “You can be watching TV and see Coca-Cola, and you can know that the President drinks Coke. Liz Taylor drinks Coke, and just think, you can drink Coke, too.”

In art, copying is understood to mean various forms of expression, methods and performances with which a creative act is repeated or imitated.

I will show a picture of Andy Warhol’s Still Life and the participants can imitate and recreate the still life in front of the camera. The condition is that the still life will be photographed (screenshot) and then destroyed again. 5 minutes are calculated for a work, the marathon continues and the next picture of still life will be shown.

Quynh Dong creates hyper-real video works to provide an innate platform upon which she deliberately challenges cultural stereotypes. Her practice extends to also include performance and sculpture. Dong composes her works as paintings (conceptually). Function and form, art and kitsch. Connection of the myth of the beautiful, the most trivial values.

Quynh Dong was born in Hai Phong, Vietnam in 1982. She attended the Design School in Biel/Bienne for a degree in graphic design, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Bern University of Arts and earned her MA in Fine Arts at the Zurich University of the Arts. She completed her residency programs at The Sommerakademie im Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern (SAK), The International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City, Rijksakademie van beeldende kunsten in Amsterdam, MMCA Changdong run by National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul and Month of Arts Practice (MAP 2019) at Heritage Space in Hanoi.

Follow updates on event’s page.