Superegg is Re-archiving asian female bodies: Collective knowledge-making, Cyclical storytelling, 3 generations of women, @inyoungyeo, @shindo_fuyuka, @quynhdong2464.

Based on a popular Korean dish, ‘mayak geran’ in Vietnam

Please join us with an Egg dish and dine with us online in your own space.

Share your local egg stories and egg traditions.

Quynh Dong creates hyper-real video works to provide an innate platform upon which she deliberately challenges cultural stereotypes. Her practice extends to also include performance and sculpture. Dong composes her works as paintings (conceptually). Function and form, art and kitsch. Connection of the myth of the beautiful, the most trivial values.

Quynh Dong was born in Hai Phong, Vietnam in 1982. She attended the Design School in Biel/Bienne for a degree in graphic design, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Bern University of Arts and earned her MA in Fine Arts at the Zurich University of the Arts. She completed her residency programs at The Sommerakademie im Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern (SAK), The International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City, Rijksakademie van beeldende kunsten in Amsterdam, MMCA Changdong run by National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul and Month of Arts Practice (MAP 2019) at Heritage Space in Hanoi.

Fuyuka Shindo is an artist born and based in Sapporo, Japan. She has been creating works related to the history, culture and nature around the ” local ” area, based on her own experiences and research. In recent years she has developed a range of activities including tours and out-of-door performances that illuminate the hidden histories and issues of the local area and encourage audiences to consider the issues. She has participated in national and international projects, exhibitions and residencies. She joined MAP as an artist in 2019, and together with InYoung Yeo and Quynh Dong, is taking part in MAP2021 as part of Superegg this time.

InYoung Yeo is an artist based in Seoul. Her work expands from artistic materialization of text, drawing, and installation works to curatorial projects with interdisciplinary approaches in topics of Gender, A.I. and Urbanization as her main area of research. Exploring forms of patterns, numbers and dimensions based on various structures and coincidences, her questions start from researching differing micro-narratives with a focus on the cyclical ‘relation’. Yeo has put together and participated in various research projects, exhibitions, residencies, talks, and workshops in Korea, Germany, Southeast Asia, among others.

