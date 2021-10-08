Deadline: 04 Nov 2021

British Council is delighted to launch the International Collaboration Grants, a £3.5m programme of grants now available to support UK and overseas organisations to collaborate internationally.

We have always believed in the value of international collaboration. During the pandemic, we supported organisations to collaborate internationally via digital means through the Digital Collaboration Fund. Building on the success of the pilot fund, we are now launching International Collaboration Grants to support UK and international organisations to work together on digital, face-to-face, and/or hybrid artistic projects.

The grants are designed to support artists to make and develop creative artwork with their international peers and encourage new international partnerships and innovative ways of collaborating. Small grants of £5-20k and large grants of £20-75k are available now to UK and international organisations. Applications must demonstrate genuine international collaboration and an explicit benefit to individual artists and international partners, and projects should address significant contemporary themes, from climate change to global challenges.

All applicants must submit their application digitally via the application link (available from 15 October) by 4 November 2021.