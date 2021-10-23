Open call for FACES by Liz Adams

From the organizer:

Month of Arts Practice and artist Liz Adams would like to cordially invite you to participate in FACES project.

“During the 3rd lockdown in France I did a project of 100 faces in 100 days. Each day I would draw a face of someone who inspired me. Mostly writers, artists and musicians whose works were moving me. I also drew people I know.

I would like to use the daily practice of drawing faces for my MAP 2021 project. Between the distance and across the globe, us artists are connecting with our creativity. From the white space of the paper will emerge our faces to form a collection as a whole of our group. I would love for any who feel comfortable to participate! I would ask for your permission to draw you and for you to share a photo of your face. It does not have to be formal, and it can be a profile or at an angle if you prefer. The portraits will be suggestive and expressive. I aim to make 1 drawing per day for the duration of our residency program. All are welcome to participate. The drawings I make from the photos will be sized 10cm X 15cm on white paper. Afterwards I will make a video to share the drawings grouped together to form one piece.” (Liz Adams)

Do you want to be a part of this project? Are you curious how your portrait would turn out? Please contribute your portrait by filing a registration form

We will be in contact with you shortly.

For your portrait, you need:

1. Clear photos (no filters please and nothing blurry).

2. In the photo, you can wear accessories like glasses, facemasks,… as long as you feel comfortable and the quality of the photo is clear.

3. Photos from phone are fine! (we advise you not to use editing software or application).

4. The artist will only be drawing the face so please send an image that is a close up of the face.

5. Only 1 photo is necessary per participant.

For any inquiries and concern, please contact Ms. Linh (phone number: 0989115082, email: [email protected])

Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP, is an annual art project of Heritage Space. MAP was initiated by artist Tran Trong Vu in 2015 with a view to creating a space for composing and developing contemporary art on the basis of cooperation and interaction among Vietnamese and international artists. For more information about the project, please see here.

