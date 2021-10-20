Open Shorts Online: Between Fall and Winter

Sat 23 Oct 2021, 03 pm – 05 pm

Google Meet & Youtube Stream

Registration link

From the organizer:

Hanoi city is having brilliant weather between autumn and winter, and TPD center’s courses in Hanoi are also coming back to offline status. But with Open Shorts – we are still on the “waiting list”, so this October, we continue with the Open Shorts Online event to connect short films, audiences and filmmakers from different cities.

The October issue features three short films from young Vietnamese directors with multi-dimensional perspectives on urbanization, on haunting and/or sweet memories of life.

They are:

– “No Man’s Land” by director Dao Thu Uyen, first prize at the 2017 FY Film Festival

– “A trip to heaven” directed by Duong Dieu Linh, Medien Patent Verwaltung AG Award in Pardi di doman international short film category in Locarno Film Festival 2020 (Switzerland).

– And especially, the latest short film from the director of the acclaimed “Miserasshole” – director Hoang Nhat, with KHAT (“Thirst”, completed in 2020).

Screening and discussion online via Zoom and Youtube Stream.

Host: Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt (ever rolling films)

The event is free, suitable for audiences over 15 years old.

TPD Center sincerely thanks Purin Fund for supporting this project.

Follow updates on event’s page.