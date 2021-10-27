Press Conference: Antigone

Fri 29 Oct 2021, 02 pm

Livestream via Facebook Goethe-Institut Hanoi

From Goethe-Institut:

** In conjunction with the Youth Theater of Vietnam.

In collaboration with theatre directors: Bui Nhu Lai, Tran Luc, Ha Nguyen Long, the director from HCM: Le Thi Hoa An, the multimedia composer Ha Thuy Hang, and the choreography team: Tran Minh Hai, Hoang Thuy Ha, Pham Thanh Huong.

Antigone by Sophocles is world literature. For two and a half thousand years, the material has inspired the creative world and challenged to reflect on human nature and our place in society. Bringing Antigone on stage means comparing our present time with the stage material. It means bringing the historical female figure and her attitude living and dying in dignity into our contemporary context.

Antigone by Sophocles is little known in Vietnam. But getting familiar with it is extremely interesting, for example if you compare Antigone with the Girl Kieu by Nguyen Du. Like the girl Kiều, Antigone comes from a good family, makes a moral decision for moral reasons and is consequently at the mercy of power structures and violence in her environment. Her attitude can be both an example and a warning for us today.

Antigone is about loyalty to the family and the state, about human dignity and social cohesion, about the course of history and the importance of the individual in society. Or is her life all a question of destiny and karma?

Youth Theater of Vietnam and the Goethe-Institut present six innovative theater productions. Each is a special interpretation of the Antigone.

