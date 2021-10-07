Symphony of the Mind: Creativity is the next intellect

08 & 09 Oct 2021, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

From the organizer:

“SYMPHONY OF MIND” is a series of annual conferences discussing the future of education, founded by Embassy Education Group, with the mission to promote and advocate the concept of Creative Education in Vietnam.

The first event of “Symphony of The Mind” in 2021, welcomes international intellectual thought-leaders across multiple fields, including education, psychology, mathematics, business and arts – together discussing different approaches to education for a new era.

Their enlightening speeches will be demonstrated by & intertwined with unique, groundbreaking and creative art performances from outstanding young talents – representing the future generation of Vietnam.

All to uncover & deliver the message “Creativity is the next intellect” – an inspirational next chapter of Vietnamese education.

* 08 pm – 09:30 pm Friday Oct 8th, 2021 with the content:

– Chapter 1: Creativity improves academic performance with: Prof. Tran Thanh Van (Tate Medal 2012, President of Meet Vietnam), Prof. Ngo Bao Chau (Fields Medal 2010), international artist – Dr. Alexander Tu, educator Tony Diep (director of i-IVY counselling company)

– Chapter 2: Creativity improves Love Quotient with: director – educator Kathy Uyen (founder, CEO A.C.T Academy), educationalist-diplomat Madame Ton Nu Thi Ninh.

* 08 pm – 09:30 pm Saturday Oct 9th, 2021 with the content:

– Chapter 3: Creativity is future currency with: Ms. Christy Le (president of Arevo Vietnam former country head Facebook Vietnam), international artist-educator Thanh Bui, marketer-educator Hung Vo.

– Chapter 4: Creativty is integrated with: Prof. Howard Gardner (father of Multi-intelligences theory, senior director of Harvard Project Zero) and live panel discussion…