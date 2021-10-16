VFCD 2021 Online Launch

Wed 20 Oct 2021, 09 am

Livestream on VFCD’s Facebook page

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

VFCD returns for its third edition, amid the challenges and opportunities associated with Vietnam’s ‘new normal’. What implications has this unprecedented context had upon the ideas and formats of this year’s events? What are some of the trends contributing to the future of Vietnam’s creative sectors? What does a ‘creative future’ mean to the scene’s players and to each of us?

On 20 Oct 2021 at 09 am local time in Vietnam, whether you’ll be enjoying a cup of tea or coffee, having breakfast or already sitting at your work desk, in Ha Noi, Hai Phong, Hue, Da Nang, HCMC, Can Tho, or anywhere else, tune in and celebrate with us the official online launch of VFCD 2021.

What can you expect from this?

* The complete festival programme

* Insightful messages from the organisers (RMIT University Vietnam, UNESCO, Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, and COLAB Vietnam) on this year’s Festival and its surrounding context

* A look back at VFCD 2020

* The ‘brand new’ VFCD website

And above all, get ready to be surrounded by the atmosphere, knowledge and experience VFCD 2021 has to offer!

VFCD can’t wait to see you all!

About Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021 (VFCD 2021) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of audiences online and in-person.

Under the theme Creative Future, the main program of VFCD 2021 taking place in November 2021 will include cultural heritage exploration tours, talks/seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and various online activities discussing the vision, trends, cultural identity and future opportunities for Vietnam’s creative industries.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.