The webinar “Current status of industrial facilities spaces in Hanoi and international experiences of industrial heritage” is an activity in the framework of The EUNIC project “REPURPOSING INDUSTRIAL HERITAGE”.

This project aims to promote cultural collaboration between EUNIC members and Vietnamese partners through knowledge sharing, experience exchanging and multi-parties dialoguing on the repurposing of industrial heritage for creative and cultural spaces in Hanoi. The project will map different models of repurposing industrial heritage for culture and arts from EUNIC members. It will highlight various dialogues and advocacy efforts which are being led by local partners in order to raise awareness about the opportunities, necessity and viability to convert industrial heritage into different creative and cultural spaces instead of choosing destruction for commercial apartments, hotels or malls as the only options. The common goals are urban reconstruction ideas to transform former industrial facilities, with the participation of international, national and communication partners.

The EUNIC project “REPURPOSING INDUSTRIAL HERITAGE”, conceptualized by Institut français du Vietnam (IFV), regroups the participation of the EU Delegation to Vietnam and 11 EUNIC members (Goethe-Institut, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Spain, Embassy of Hungary, British Council, Embassy of the Czech Republic, Embassy of Romania, Embassy of Poland, Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Wallonia Brussels Delegation and Embassy of Sweden), 4 local partners (Hanoi Architectural University, Livable Hanoi, Heritage Space, Vietnam Sustainability Social Enterprise) and 4 expert partners (UNESCO Vietnam, Hanoi Ad Hoc, PRX Vietnam, Undecided Production). It is supported by EUNIC’s European spaces of culture program.

