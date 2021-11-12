Sat 20 Nov 2021, 08 pm

“Men of my fathers’ land,

you see me go, my last journey.

My last sight of the sun, then never again.

Death who brings all to sleep takes me alive

to the shore of the river underground.

Not for me was the marriage-hymn,

nor will anyone start the song at a wedding of mine.. “

Sandstorm rages. The wound of Thebes that has not yet healed continues to bleed. Antigone, here she stands, walks into the stone tomb, both the wedding chamber and the place where her life ends. The world around her gradually enters an uncertain event horizon, where life and death have no meaning, time and space stand still, and neither gods nor humans have any meaning. Fate has bound the Labdacus family and is about to bring them to the brink of the abyss, but whether it matters now, when all that remains would be merely a feeling of regret and helplessness?

Antigone, the first written and the last in the timeline of Sophocles’ Theban trilogy, will be delivered to the Vietnamese public by XplusX Studio in a completely new staged version named Antigone – Âm Mù. Taking the philosophical concept of Singularity as the main theme, we start our first experiments in Immersive Theatre, to bring out a new unique theatrical experience to the audience. Freely moving between the digital discussion spaces and the performance spaces of the play, the audience can choose to focus their experience on whatever artistic activity takes place during the performance, engaging themselves in happenings both inside and outside the main flow of the play.

The premiere of Antigone – Âm Mù will take place on the Discord platform. The event can only be attended using a personal computer, laptop or tablet. Welcome theater lovers everywhere to our premiere!

Artistic team

Hà Nguyên Long (*1990)

Director and Set designer

Hà Nguyên Long is a Theatre Director and Scenographer based in both Paris and Hanoi. As a scenographer in France, he has worked with Théâtre de Bastille, Scène National de St. Nazaire, Theatre Festival d’Avignon, and Cuirieu Theatre Festival. As the director of XplusX Studio, he has directed two performances: “Sơn Hậu – Beyond the Mountain“ and “A Stage Reading|ORESTEIA by Aeschylus“

Nguyễn Quang Kiếm (*1995)

Dramaturge Conception and Production

Nguyễn Quang Kiếm has a background in marketing, film directing and Literature. A Hanoi-based art and cultural organizer, a community builder, and a creative at XplusX Studio since its foundation. For Antigone – Âm Mù, he wrote the concept, researched, interpreted and consulted with the creative team on the interactive script, recruited and managed the production crew.

Nhung Nguyen – aka Sound Awakener (*1998)

Music Composer / Sound Designer

A renowned sound artist based in Hanoi. She is experimenting across a range of “left-field” aesthetics and expressions – ambient drone, electro acoustic, noise music, musique concrete, amongst others. Since 2014, Nhung has been working with various international record labels and artists from various fields, and has combined sound and visual experience.

Nguyễn Hồng Ánh (*2001)

Chief Writer, Editor, Interactive Scripts

Nguyễn Hồng Ánh participated in XplusX Studio’s Stage Reading: ORESTEIA by Aeschylus as Assistant Stage Manager and Dramaturgy Assistant. In Antigone – Âm Mù, she’s in charge of the interactive script, in which she wrote most of the stories and led the editing process. Beyond XplusX Studio, Anh is also a writer, a filmmaker. She is currently studying for a BA in Cinema & East Asian Studies at Denison University, Ohio USA.

Út Quyên (*1987)

Co-Translator

Út Quyên has backgrounds in Journalism, Communication and in Painting. She works as a program manager at Heritage Space and also as an independent writer, translator, art and cultural manager. Her writing and commenting on art and culture are published on Hanoi Grapevine (Vietnam), Art & Market (Singapore), Art and Society Research Center (Japan).

Vũ Hoàng Long (*1998)

Marketing

Vũ Hoàng Long is a researcher in the field of Media & Cultural Studies, a blogger, and a writer. Notable publications: Collective Forgetting and Domestic Xenophobia (Southeast Asian Media Studies); Attending a specialized school: Perspectives (Thanh Niên Publisher). Media and Culture Studies from the Perspective of Affect Theory; “Old Tet” – Constructing Collective Memories (Journal of Cultural Studies in Viet Nam). Currently, he hosts the blog named Nguoi Ke Chuyen, and is a contributor at Vietcetera.

Sam Nguyễn

Graphic Designer

Sam Nguyễn is a graphic designer, with a focus on UI design, digital marketing, and printings. She implemented projects with event-based clients such as Toong Coworking Space and others. Her two personal projects @feelsstudio and @fey.images draw inspiration from illustration and analog photography. Recently, she has taken on art history, and aspired to explore the art world through translated texts.

Vũ Tiến Duy (*1995)

Co-writer, interactive scripts

Vũ Tiến Duy is a cinema guru, who claims to be the chief of “Xi Nghiep Dien Anh Thang Long” – a personal blog about film analysis and criticism. He also organizes movie screening events at different locations. In 2020, Duy made his first independent short film Land of Fire.

Trần Hiền Mai (*2001)

Co-writer, interactive scripts

Trần Hiền Mai is a philosophy student at The American College of Greece.

Nguyễn Khánh Linh aka LOONY (*1996)

Costume Design

Nguyễn Khánh Linh studied Fashion Design at Hanoi College of Arts, and Art Critic and History at Vietnam University of Fine Arts. She is currently working as a Teaching Assistant of the art department at Greensum Academy and participating in several freelance art projects.

Actors & Actress

Trần Thiên Tú (*1991) as Antigone / Eurydice

Trần Thiên Tú graduated from Shandong Academy of Art, China on Performing, and is working on her Master Degree on Theatre Directing at Pekin National Academy of Performing Arts, China. Tu has starred in many movies and cinematic projects since her early years, notably “Ao Lua Ha Dong” (2006), “Immortal Legend“ (2009), “Tim han vet seo” (2018), “For June” (2010) and “Invisible Evidence” (2020), “Biet thi noi, khong biet thi boi” (2021).

Hong MA (*1985) as Creon

Hong MA graduated from Hanoi University of Architecture (HAU, Hanoi Architectural University), and after that, became an actor and a filmmaker, a member of TPD Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents. In 2021, he played in “Life and its double”, an experimental theatre project by Trương Quế Chi at Manzi Art Space.

Phạm Bảo Ngọc (*1996) as Ismene

Phạm Bảo Ngọc is a member of ATH Drama and Art Space, Hanoi DocLab in 2019 and Viplayback Theatre Group since 2019. Ngoc has participated as an actress in “The fly” by J.P.Sartre, directed by Quentin Delorme (2019), “Oresteia by Aeschylus”, directed by Ha Nguyen Long (2020), and “The exception and the rule” by Bertolt Brecht, directed by Quentin Delorme (2020), and “Life and its double”, an experimental theatre project by Trương Quế Chi (2021).

Trần Quang Huy (*1999) as Haemon

Trần Quang Huy studied Acting in Hanoi University of Theatre and Cinema, and Theatre Directing at Pekin National Academy of Performing Arts. Huy has participated as an actor and singer in several plays and art projects in universities.

Nguyễn Duy Anh Tuấn (*1997) as Guard / Tiresias

Nguyễn Duy Anh Tuấn graduated from Hanoi College of Art in Drama and Cinema Acting in 2020. He is now an actor of the Drama Theatre of Police. Anh Tuan starred in many projects for television and social media channels, such as An Ninh TV and Youtube.

Nguyễn Thu Hậu (*1980) as Messenger

Nguyễn Thu Hậu is a member of Viplayback Theatre Group, and has participated as an actress in “Stage Reading: ORESTEIA by Aeschylus”, directed by Hà Nguyên Long in 2020. In 2021, she played in Drama & Improvisation performance in the Festivals of Drama and Improvisation, organized by ATH Art Space.

Yết Yết (*1995) as Chorus

Yết Yết is a guitarist and a music producer, and currently playing at “Me2Band”, an all-girl band based in Hanoi.

Hương Trà (@nopoemforclaudia) (*1998) as Chorus

Hương Trà is a multimedia practitioner, with works ranging from poetic expression to experimental photo/audio/video art. She participated in “I (write) in Vietnamese” exhibition, “thơughtful” series, and collaborated on some other programs.

Minh Ánh (*1996) as Chorus

Minh Ánh is a community worker, currently working at iSEE Institute as an Ethnic Minority program officer.

Minh Tâm (*1999) as Chorus

Minh Tâm has just graduated Foreign Trade University. She is an eager beaver at writing, works in marketing and has never had any intention of experimenting with acting. Before joining “Antigone – Âm Mù” as an actress, she was the content writer at “COMPLEX 01”, a cultural venue/mall which was renovated from an old factory, featuring local brands and workshops.

Nguyễn Bình Minh (1999) as Chorus

Nguyễn Bình Minh plays several parts in “Antigone – Âm Mù” production : the content writer, the technical supervisor, an interactive script co-writer, and a member of the chorus. Outside these parts, He’s also a podcaster at “Union Hub”, where he does interviews with marginalized young artists/researchers about their works and social issues.

