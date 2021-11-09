Antigone by Director Bui Nhu Lai

Sat 13 Oct 2021, 08 pm

Youth theater Hanoi

11 Ngo Thi Nham Str., Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The spirit of this ancient play echoes in our modern times as if it was true today. A sad story but relevant for each and every country and culture. The main figure Antigone is a kindhearted loving woman with a humanitarian spirit. She follows her inner beliefs but finds her limits at the suppressive power of reality. Her love and loyalty towards her unlucky brother brings her into opposition with the king, who is her uncle. She willingly accepts her fate and her punishment. Yet, her love is unshaken, it spreads and creates sympathy among the one who can see truth, among her family, at last among the people and the King.

The story is told in a casual and youthful way. An unspectacular environment with some allusions to Vietnamese and Greek antiquity and an easy language convey the story of ANTIGONE to our time and young people’s views.

* The play will be premiered on Youtube at the same time as the offline performance. Details will be announced later.

** For the play “Antigone”, Youth Theater will only accept the audiences who have already had 2 doses of Covid vaccine and please bring the identification with you for further information check (if required). Please sit at distanced positions in the auditorium and comply with the Covid epidemic prevention regulations of the Ministry of Health of Vietnam (5K).

*** The allowed number of the audience will still depend on the actual situation and specific regulations of Hanoi.

Major roles:

Bui Nhu Lai

Director

graduated from University of Theatre and Cinema. He was recruited by the Youth Theatre in 2002 as actor of Theatre Group 1. After that he received the title of Theatre Young Talent in 2003, as the main character of King Edip, in a play of the same name. Bui Nhu Lai then pursued Theatre Directing (2005 – 2009) and defended his M.A thesis on theatre arts (2010 – 2012). Bui Nhu Lai was considered as a pioneer in exploring contemporary theatre but adding unique elements. He likes to use real life stories to investigate and go further in any issues. The interactivity element is emphasized which created genuine and outstanding material for art creation. He was commented as “a young director who wants to convey the desire to be freed from oppression, violent inequality, and social prejudice, for the disabled, the disadvantaged or ill”. Some important works such as Contemporary drama “Stereo Man and the Destination of Life”, “Stereo man and Emotional Journey”, Interactive Drama “Don’t wait until tomorrow”, Contemporary Drama “Be Yourself” and others.

Pham Kim Loan

Editor

Hoang Tung

Assistant Director

Hoang Duy Dong

Stage design and costumes

Nguyen Thanh Tung

Light Design

Nguyen Duy Tan

Sound design

Le Phuong

Choreography

Chi Lam

Music production

Actresses and actors:

Le Tuyet Trinh (*1994) – as Antigone

works at Vietnam National Drama Theatre. During the last five years she played many unique roles such as “The Good Person of the House No. 5” (Người tốt nhà số 5 by Lưu Quang Vũ), “The rest thing” (Điều còn lại by Nguyễn Đăng Chương), “White Night” (Đêm trắng by Lưu Quang Hà). For her role in Macbeth she won a gold medal at the stage festival of young talent.

Nguyễn Thị Yến My (*2000) – as Ismene

a student at Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema and talented young actress. She has been invited by many theaters to perform with many different theatrical projects. She won the student talent award in 2020 at the national stage festival of young talents.

Lý Chí Huy (*1985) – as Creon

is both a stage director and actor at the Vietnam Youth Theater. With more than 10 years of experience and participation in many theater projects in cooperation with directors from around the world such as Brecht’s Caucasian Chalk Circle”, “All My Sons” (by Arthur Miller) and many national works such as “Blue Chrysanthemum on the Swamp” (Hoa cúc xanh trên đầm lầy by Lưu Quang Vũ). He won two gold and three silver medals at performing arts festivals.

Hoàng Tùng (*1982) – as Terisias

is a lecturer at Hanoi University of Theater and Cinema. Before that, he spent many years as a performer at the Vietnam Youth Theater and became a mime artist. He participated in many international performance projects, for example in Spain with the play “Kieu” by Nguyen Du, in Japan with “Children’s play” (Cuộc chơi của đám trẻ con). He won two gold and two silver medals at national and international theater festivals of professional.

Trần Hoàng Nhật (*1998) – as Hemon

is an actor of the Hanoi Drama Theater and one of the most promising young actors. He has participated in many different roles on stage since he came to work at the theater. He won a gold medal in the play “Reincarnation” (Tái sinh by Bùi Như ) participating in the police theater festival in 2020.

