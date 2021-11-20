Call for ECO Film Project

Deadline: 24 Nov 2021

From Goethe Institut:

About The Eco film project

The Center for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD) and the NGO Four Paws Viet Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh are committed to biodiversity and animal welfare. In order to reach a wider public, they are looking to collaborate with documentary filmmakers. The Goethe-Institut supports this collaboration.

For documentary filmmakers who support the global sustainability goals (especially development goal 15: Life on Land), this cooperation offers preferential access to eco-activists, their stories and to the animals that they care for.

Note: Applicants for this project can involve other cooperation partners (funding institutions, TV programs, distribution channels) for this project.

Application deadline: Please send your application to this email address [email protected] by 11:59 pm, Friday November 24, 2021 with the title ‘ECOFILM_Your Name_CSO you will partner with’ (e.g. ECOFILM_NguyenLinhChi_CCD or ECOFILM_NguyenLinhChi_FourPawsVN)

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

– Applicants have Vietnamese citizenship and must be at least 18 years of age at time of application submission.

– Applicants should have previous storytelling experience through a visual medium.

– Responsible, open-minded and have good teamwork and problem-solving skills.

– Aware of the working environment when producing documentary films with CSOs.

– In good health condition.

– The filmmaker or production entity must have the required equipment for film production, budgetary and editorial control over the proposed project.

Benefits

If you’re selected, you:

– Receive a budget of 7.000EUR (approx. VND 185 Million) including income taxes (equivalent to 185 Mio. VNĐ) for documentary film production.

– Are given an open chance to make your product known among other platforms/ rewards.

– Join training workshops on the art of telling stories; sustainable film making and how to integrate yourself in working with CSOs and local communities.

– Will be enabled to complete your products.

– Are part of our showcase event where you can share your stories and make yourself visible to the public.

Product quality requirements:

– One film with maximum 30 min length and at least 15 photographs for communication purposes.

– High-quality film (at least Full HD resolution).

– Respecting people and the facts and no made-up stories.

– Creative in the way of telling stories.

– Copyright of the films belongs Goethe-Institut and Partners (including participating CSOs and film-makers).

Documents & Timeline:

– You will have a chance to attend a seminar about “A new way of telling stories” with a German expert before the deadline

– Application screening & interviews: Will be done successively by the end of November 2021

– Application result and training: December 2021

– Film production period: Jan 2022 – August 2022

Juries

Phan Đăng Di

Independent film maker, producer, film instructor

He is the founder of Autumn Meeting, an annual international cinema event in Da Nang, Viet Nam. Dis has brought Vietnamese contemporary cinema to international reputation. His short feature film When I am 20 was the first Vietnamese Film that selected in competition at the Venice International Film Festival 2008. Bi, Don’t Be Afraid was his first feature film. It gained him two prizes at Cannes Critic’s Week 2010 and other awards at film festivals in Vancouver, Hongkong, and Stockholm. His film Big father, small father and other stories became the first Vietnamese film entering the Official Competition at the Berlin International Film Festival 2015. He continues to be productive both as author and filmmaker.

Nguyễn Như Vũ

completed his film studies in Potsdam in 1984

Since then he has worked in the Central Science and Documentary Film Studio, among other things as head of the science studio (2000-2013) and deputy general director of the film studio (2013-2020). He directed more than 20 films and worked on the making of another 50 films. His films have received national and international awards, including the documentary Người thắp lửa, which won the Golden Kite Award of the Vietnam Cinema Association and the third prize at the Photo Festival. For Earthquake Tsunami – Unforeseen Disaster he received the Golden Kite Award in 2012; for the documentary Acid Rain he was awarded an environmental film prize. Nguyen Nhu Vu holds the title of National People’s Artist.

Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt

writer, director and the co-founder of “ever rolling films” company.

With his short films: Roommate, The Cat and The Orange Seeds he participated and won awards in various film festivals. His video artwork Eroica – devoted to Beethoven – was showcased in Bozar The Center for Fine Arts (Brussels, Belgium) in 2020.

Experts

Philip Gassmann

Philip Gassmann graduated from Université Paris VIII with the majors in Directing, Lighting and Scenography. He has more than more than 25 years of experience as a Director and Producer for Television, Film and Events – extensive professional experience in Germany, France and the United States. From 2013-2018, he worked as a Creative director of the first “Green Studio” in the world. Since 2013, his focus has been on Green Film production, Green Film technology, Green Psychology & Communication on every aspect of a production: energy, lighting, transportation, set design, set construction, catering, building, office, carbon footprint, green production planning as well as green storytelling and development. In 2020 the European Union commission him to do a study on “Greening the Audiovisual Industry in Europe”.

Florian Guthknecht

Florian Guthknecht (* 1969, Fürstenfeldbruck) is a German documentary filmmaker who has received over 50 national and international awards. After studying German and history, he turned to historical topics and, since 2003, exclusively to life in water. His films about the Mediterranean, the Azores, the Caribbean, about the death of corals and the Chinese river dolphin became well-known: the Baiji was the first mammal to become extinct not because of hunting, but because of the destruction of its habitat. Guthknecht teaches film at the University of Augsburg and the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences. For his years of journalistic commitment he was awarded the Bavarian State Medal for special services to the environment.