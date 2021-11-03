Thurs 04 Oct 2021, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 965 3647 0959 | Passcode: 195702

And livestream via Facebook

From the organizer:

The ECO film Q&A workshop is within a project of producing a documentary – ECO film. Hosted by Center for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD), the workshop is not only for promoting the project but also for CCD to create network with filmmakers and film crews. In addition, among organizers, there are professional directors who will obliging support CCD’s potential partners to form suitable plots and scripts.

About A call for filmmakers

