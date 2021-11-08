Hanoi City walk: Tràng Tiền street and surrounding area

Sat 13 Nov 2021, 02 pm – 05 pm

Meeting point: Hanoi Opera House

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Tràng Tiền and surrounding roads such as Hàng Bài, Bà Triệu, Hàng Khay, etc. are familiar to most of us. As we stroll these streets, we will touch on the area’s development from the early days of Hanoi through the French period to the present time, exploring stories of culture, history and the memories hidden in the buildings, cinemas and theatres.

Hopefully the walk will bring you new ‘discoveries’ on these well-known streets of Hanoi. The route is simple: we will start from the steps of the Opera House, down Tràng Tiền towards Hoàn Kiếm lake, into Hàng Bài, towards Hàm Long and back up to Bà Triệu and Hàng Khay with a few interesting hidden diversions on the way.

About FVH

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) is an informal group of mainly Hanoi residents from many countries — including Vietnam. Their basic goal is the preservation and advancement of Vietnamese heritage and culture, and their purpose is to enhance and deepen the understanding of Vietnam’s culture. FVH functions as a non-profit educational group.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.