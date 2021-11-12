Invitation to Contribute your Dream

12 – 31 Dec 2021

From the organizer:

Invitation to participate in Dream Archive by Miho Shimizu (Before You Dream)

I would like to invite you to take part in Dream Archive, a project that collects people’s dreams during the pandemic. Artists have been fascinated with dreams and incorporated them into their art making. I am no exception to this and they have been an inspiration for my work for some years now. It is perhaps because I struggle to fall asleep and hardly see or remember dreams, and am often left with this feeling that I missed something important when I wake up.

At the start of the pandemic, together with Ryuichiro Suzuki, I started a project titled Before You Dream. The project included an online radio show that invited guests from various disciplines to talk about the ideas surrounding dreams. The variety of people we have spoken with include a musician, a playwright, and a Buddhist monk to name but a few. Ryuichiro started to archive the dreams he had himself, which led to our curiosity in spoken and written words, and inspired me to organize this project.

The collected dreams will be archived online, and read live at the exhibition space in Hanoi. The public reading will be performed by local actors and will give voice to personal texts and make them into a shared experience.

Would you be interested in sharing your dreams with me?

The dreams will be collected, archived, and performed in two languages: Vietnamese and English.

You are welcome to fill in the form as often as you wish with different dreams.

Information on the related events such as the public reading will be announced online: White Distance Exhibition

The Project is a part of MAP 2021 White Distance organized by Heritage Space

