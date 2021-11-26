The WHITE DISTANCE exhibition

10:00 – 20:00, 28 Nov – 12 Dec 2021, 10 am – 08 pm

UNION Hall

first floor, Complex 01

no.29 lane 31 alley 167 Tay Son st., Dong Da, Hanoi

Online showcase actives only after Nov 27th 2021

From Goethe Institut:

Heritage Space and artistic director Nguyen Anh Tuan proudly introduce the WHITE DISTANCE – the final showcase of our annual contemporary international art exchange project called ‘Month of Art Practice – MAP 2021’.

MAP 2021 has the theme “the WHITE DISTANCE” – a response to the distances created by the pandemic and wants to rethink the existing gaps in the physical and psychological human life. The project started from July 2021 to mid-September by a series of weekly online discussions with a large group of artists who participated in the project from 2016-2020. The official time of MAP 2021 was launched in the beginning of October with the participation of 20 artists from Germany, USA, Japan, Korea, India, Switzerland, Finland, France and Vietnam. For 8 weeks working together, 17 individual and collaborative projects by all artists are implemented on multiple online platforms with many new working methods, remotely supported by the coordinators and volunteer’s team in Hanoi. MAP 2021 ends with a showcase at UNION hall, Complex 01 (Hanoi, Vietnam) for 2 weeks at the end of November and will live on the website https://the-white-distance.art within the next 12 months as the online exhibition of the project.

THE ARTISTS are:

Đặng Hồng Anh (Vietnam), Daniel Rode (Germany), Heaven Baek (Korea), Daniel Kerkhoff (US), Katja Jug (Switzerland), Mai Huyền Chi (Vietnam), Lê Xuân Tiến (Vietnam), Lem Trag (Germany, Vietnam), Liz Adams (France), Miho Shimizu (Japan), Mirimari Väyrynen (Finland), Minja Gu (Korea), Quỳnh Đồng (Switzerland), Fuyuka Shindo (Japan), Yeo In-Young (Korea), Quỳnh Lâm (Vietnam), Ruchika Wason Singh (India), Ryusuke Ito (Japan), Till Ansgar Baumhauer (Germany) and Shiori Higashiyama (Japan).

EXPERTS and GUESTS ARTISTS are:

– Tran Trong Vu (Hanoi, Vietnam/ Paris, France), visual artist and founder of MAP.

– Leeji Hong (Korea), Curator of The Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA)

– Yujin Lee (Korea), visual artist and founder of ND to the M residence center at Jeju island.

– Furen Dai (New York/ Boston, US), visual artist.

– Do A Front, Artist-in-Residence Center at Yamaguchi, Japan.

MAP 2021 is supported by the Goethe-Institut, Korea Foundation, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam.

For further information on the project, please contact: [email protected]

and our media manager Phạm Lê Linh Trang (Ms.): 096-831-9599

