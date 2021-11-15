November Touch
16 Nov – 05 Dec 2021
Hanoi Studio Gallery
13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
When the Autumn turns yellow and the winter comes along a gentle touch of cold wind and dryness, is the inspiration for the collection to welcome the “Coming Back” season after a rough ride through the pandemic.
In this exhibition, we will see
– Vu Dinh Tuan – the sorcerer of silk painting, is back with Do paper on canvas.
– Mai Xuan Oanh and his gentle nature with silk.
– Nguyen Tran Cuong’s “Flourishing Autumn” lacquer works.
– Nguyen The Hung with his enchanting Autumn garden.
– And Do Hiep with the light, the movement and images of an “inclined” Autumn,
Hanoi Studio Gallery is pleased to present the art works from five artists
