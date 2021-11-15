November Touch

16 Nov – 05 Dec 2021

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

When the Autumn turns yellow and the winter comes along a gentle touch of cold wind and dryness, is the inspiration for the collection to welcome the “Coming Back” season after a rough ride through the pandemic.

In this exhibition, we will see

– Vu Dinh Tuan – the sorcerer of silk painting, is back with Do paper on canvas.

– Mai Xuan Oanh and his gentle nature with silk.

– Nguyen Tran Cuong’s “Flourishing Autumn” lacquer works.

– Nguyen The Hung with his enchanting Autumn garden.

– And Do Hiep with the light, the movement and images of an “inclined” Autumn,

