Open Shorts Online – November Screening

Sun 21 Nov 2021, 03 pm – 04:30 pm

Zoom & Youtube Stream

Registration link

From the organizer:

In this month of November, Open Shorts Online continues our showcasing of short films from young filmmakers with audiences in different cities in Vietnam and in the region.

The encounters between strangers are the inspiration for many art works. These encounters can happen as a ray of light, a salvation, or simply a coincidental but unforgettable moment. The November issue will feature three short films from young directors about such encounters and stories from diverse periods and genres.

We are glad to introduce 3 shorts:

– “Peace” by director Pham Huu Loc

– “In a bookstore” by director Ngo Ky Duyen

– And especially the online premiere of the short film “Highway to you” by director Pham Cong Phuc – produced in the latest short film program WAFM Confetti of TPD Center.

Host: Nguyen Le Hoang Viet (ever rolling films)

The event is free, suitable for audiences over 13 years old.

TPD Center sincerely thanks Purin Fund for supporting this project.

Follow updates on event’s page.