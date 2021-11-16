Podcast Series: Creative Future – Episode 3: The Future of Cultural Industries in Vietnam

Sun 21 Nov 2021, 08 pm

Spotify

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Initiated and presented by Hanoi Grapevine and RMIT, the podcast series “Creative Future” consists of 30-to-45-minute episodes which to showcase inspirational stories and people in the cultural and creative industries, thus creating a new channel for storytelling that could attract young people to a portrayal of a diverse, exciting and dynamic creative city.

The 3rd podcast episode will be on air as VFCD 2021 comes to a close, after two weeks of dynamic discussions and exploration on different aspects of the art–cultural–design industries in Vietnam, as well as the importance and application of creativity in different contexts: from exhibitions on new online platforms, international collaboration in fashion, applying technology in promoting heritage, to innovation in product designing to address environmental issues, and many more.

This Sunday evening, let’s meet the young, active people from all three regions of the country, learn more about their work and get a better understanding of their localities’ highlights, and their vision on the future of the cultural industries in Vietnam.

This podcast episode’s round-table speakers include:

– Phan Đỗ Phúc (Founder, Schubert in a Mug, Hanoi)

– Chinh Ba (Founder & Art Director, CAB Studio, Hoi An)

– Cécile Ngọc Sương Perdu (Founder) & Nguyễn Anh Huy (Member) (Lộn Xộn Project, Can Tho)

We will also get to hear opinions from the public sector, through a discussion between VFCD and Associate Professor Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn (Standing member of the National Assembly’s Culture and Education Committee).

* Language: Vietnamese

Schubert in a Mug is a classical music project initiated by cellist Phan Đỗ Phúc in August, 2020. SiaM includes a series of performances combined with talk/conversation with audience. The show is organised twice a month in small and medium size venues, with the aim to create an intimate, cozy atmosphere where artists and audience share their love, curiosity and stories for classical music.

CAB (Cultural & Arts Base), operating since June 2019 after three years of preparation, is established as a space for arts – cultural connection and exchange to and from Hoi An. Its residency and educational programmes, bringing artists to Hoi An, aim to raise awareness on local art as well as help artists utilise local elements. In the long run, CAB hopes to create a community of people who practice and enjoy art, helping Hoi An become a key hub of creative arts and culture in the Central region.

Lộn Xộn is the very first freelance art and design exhibition project in Cần Thơ. With the aim to build a new artistic collective for young creatives to undertake new challenges; to freely express themselves through their artworks and form connections; and ultimately nurture an experimental art community in Cần Thơ.

About Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is a leading media channel and communication consultant for arts & culture in Vietnam, a not-for-profit aiming to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting artists, art spaces and art event organisers to the audience. Hanoi Grapevine selects and provides bilingual content of high-quality art and culture happenings in the contemporary landscape of the country, and offers reviews by interested, informed and opinionated commentators. Hanoi Grapevine also hosts art and music events, a highlight among which is the honoring event Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.

About RMIT University Vietnam

Established in 2000, RMIT University Vietnam has become one of the leading universities in the region and currently has two fully-equipped campuses in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, plus an English centre in Danang. Offering various programmes in Business, Technology, Communications, Design, Fashion, and Language, RMIT is one of the leading higher education institutions providing human capital for creative industries as well as responding to the demands of businesses and the community.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.