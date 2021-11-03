Podcast Series: Creative Future – Podcard 1: VFCD’s Three Years Journey

Sun 07 Nov 2021, 08 pm

Online

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Initiated and presented by Hanoi Grapevine and RMIT, the podcast series “Creative Future” consists of 30-to-45-minute episodes which to showcase inspirational stories and people in the cultural and creative industries, thus creating a new channel for storytelling that could attract young people to a portrayal of a diverse, exciting and dynamic creative city.

The podcast series will be launched in VFCD 2021 with the first three episodes looking back on the festival’s journey with memorable experiences, transformation and innovation in content/format over the years. The series will also touch on incredible stories on digital art archives, sustainable design, opening up multiple perspectives on the current and future context of Vietnam’s cultural and creative industries.

* Language: Vietnamese

About Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is a leading media channel and communication consultant for arts & culture in Vietnam, a not-for-profit aiming to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting artists, art spaces and art event organisers to the audience. Hanoi Grapevine selects and provides bilingual content of high-quality art and culture happenings in the contemporary landscape of the country, and offers reviews by interested, informed and opinionated commentators. Hanoi Grapevine also hosts art and music events, a highlight among which is the honoring event Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.

About RMIT University Vietnam

Established in 2000, RMIT University Vietnam has become one of the leading universities in the region and currently has two fully-equipped campuses in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, plus an English centre in Danang. Offering various programmes in Business, Technology, Communications, Design, Fashion, and Language, RMIT is one of the leading higher education institutions providing human capital for creative industries as well as responding to the demands of businesses and the community.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

