Symposium: Image Based Creative Industries: Animation Video Games Comics

Sat 27 Nov 2021, 03 pm – 06 pm

Online webinar

Registration link

From L’Espace:

Comic strip is today a form of artistic expression that has become essential in Europe, the United States or Japan. The comics publishing market is in constant growth, and each audience can find an author, a collection that will meet their tastes. It is also a major source of inspiration and the interaction with other media is two-way: many movies, television series, video games, novels or exhibitions resume and adapt the characters or stories of the ninth art. It is part of a wider industrial sector that will be called AVGC (for Animation, Video-Game, Comics) in this presentation.

The symposium brings together Vietnamese illustrators, writers, editors, filmmakers, artists, journalists, publishers, critics and other cultural professionals and experts to reflect on the conditions of the emerging Vietnamese Cultural & Creative Industry (CCI) based on an image-creation eco-system. The symposium will present practices from France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

This event consists of 3 round tables offering 3 highlights:

1, How can the development of the AVGC sector in Germany and in France inspire Vietnam in the building of its own industry? What is the situation in Germany and France?

2, What future can be expected for the Comic industry in Vietnam? How does it grow in the AVGC sector

3, Why is the AVGC sector well positioned to help Vietnam’s youth become innovators, entrepreneurs and job providers due to the very nature of the skills required to work in the industry?

Panelists on stage

– Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong and Mr. Nguyen Khanh Duong, comic book authors

– Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, director of VICAS Arts Studio (Vietnam Institute of culture and arts studies)

– Mr. Dang Cao Cuong, head of the comics and manga department, Kim Dong Publishing House

– Mr. Hoang Viet Tung / Mr. Hoang Viet Tan, VTC Academy (on stage or distant)

– Mr. Ha Huy Hoang, DeeDee Studio

Panelists from the distance (video):

– Mr. Hoang Viet Tan, CEO of VTC Academy

– Dennis Schoubye Game City Hamburg

– Prof. Hannes Rall, NTU Singapore

– Jakub Dvorský, Amanita Design, Czech Republic

– Marko Dieckmann, IONLANDS

– Thierry Nguyen, founder of Bad Clay Studio

– Josselin Azorin-Lara, comic book author

– Pierre Lungheretti, Cité internationale de la Bande dessinée et de l’image

– Sidi Benlarbi, Xilam

Moderator

– Truong Uyen Ly, Journalist, Hanoi Grapevine

